LPL Financial LLC Acquires 61,354 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

