LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 475.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $153.97 on Friday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $155.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

