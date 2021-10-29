LPL Financial LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.