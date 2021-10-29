LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

