LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,083 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.