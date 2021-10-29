LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,162 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3,621.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 322,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 33,003.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 3,895,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

