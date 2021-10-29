LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of LTC Properties worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.