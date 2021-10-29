Lucara Diamond (LUC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE LUC opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$271.82 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUC. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

