Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 98,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

