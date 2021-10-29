Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,926. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.23. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

