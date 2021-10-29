Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,926. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.23. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
