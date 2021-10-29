Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.77 Million

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $91.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $100.80 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $366.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 91,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,363. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

