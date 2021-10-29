Lympo Market Token 1-Day Volume Tops $466,890.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $5.33 million and $466,890.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

