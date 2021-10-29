Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 28,822 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

CCI stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.