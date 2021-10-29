Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,700 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

