Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $12.52 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $375,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $161,788,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

