Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 164,586 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

