MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.
MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.67. 93,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.27. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
