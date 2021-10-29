MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.67. 93,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.27. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.