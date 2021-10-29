Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

