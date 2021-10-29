Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.86 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $14,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $12,972,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $8,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

