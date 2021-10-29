MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

