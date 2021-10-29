Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $68.98 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.