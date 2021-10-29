Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $181.12 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

