ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,513. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.