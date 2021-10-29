Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 5,286,000 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,286,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,290,000. Kosmos Energy comprises about 2.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.