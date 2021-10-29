Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

