Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.