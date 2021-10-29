Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

