MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

HZO opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

