MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

