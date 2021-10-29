Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $424.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

