Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 362.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $167.67. 12,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,188. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

