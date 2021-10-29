Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 11,547 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 177.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AppFolio stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

