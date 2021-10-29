Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $21,243,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

