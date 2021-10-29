Marshall Wace LLP Buys 27,053 Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAQC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

