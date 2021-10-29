Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 38,401 VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 236.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $56.39 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

