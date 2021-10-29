Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

