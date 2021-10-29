Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.26 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

