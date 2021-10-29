Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 254.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

