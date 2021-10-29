Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $320.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MASI stock opened at $289.62 on Wednesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

