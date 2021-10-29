Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $334.80 and last traded at $335.00. 287,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,763,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day moving average is $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

