Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MTLS stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.52 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.