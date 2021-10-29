Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Materialise stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Materialise worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.