Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -40.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

