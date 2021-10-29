Maxim Group Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 2,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

