McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.66.

MCD stock opened at $245.50 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

