McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.66.

MCD opened at $244.30 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

