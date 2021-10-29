Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

MPW stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

