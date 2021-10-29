Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €11.50 ($13.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of MDIBY opened at $12.07 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

