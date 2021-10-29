Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating Sells 2,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $219.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $219.92.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.