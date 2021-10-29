Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medpace reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

