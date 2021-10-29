Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 174,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $86.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.