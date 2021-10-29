Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.18.
MRK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 174,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $86.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
